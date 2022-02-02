Paso Robles boys basketball team loses to Mission Prep

North County high school sports update

Basketball

– The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team lost to Mission Prep 70-38 Tuesday night at Gil Asa Gym. Bearcat Senior Elliot Hawe played well against the talented Royals. He scored 17 of the team’s 19 points in the first half. He finished with 19 points. Bearcat Jr. Allen Andrew hit two long-range three-pointers and three free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with 9 points in the game.

The Bearcat girls basketball team plays Wednesday night at St. Joseph in Santa Maria.

The Atascadero High School boys basketball team lost Tuesday night to St. Joseph 74-61.

Tempelton High School boys basketball team lost to Pioneer Valley 67-43.

The Tempelton girls team beat Pioneer Valley 45-27.

Soccer

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles High School girls soccer team beat Atascadero in a penalty shoot-out. The game ended in regulation with a 1-1 tie.

The Atascadero High School boys soccer team beat Orcutt Academy (15-0).

The Templeton boys soccer team beat Morro Bay in a penalty shoot-out. They tied 1-1 in regulation, but goalie Braden Gabler made two amazing stops during the shoot-out to win it for the Eagles. The Templeton girls soccer team beat Morro Bay 1-0.

The Paso Robles boys host Pioneer Valley Wednesday evening at War Memorial Stadium.

