Paso Robles celebrates first community Juneteenth

–Paso Robles’ first Juneteenth celebration was hosted Saturday afternoon by community organization Paso Jubilee.

More than 100 locals gathered at Sherwood Forest Park, at 300 Scott St. in Paso Robles. It was an afternoon full of games, food, and fun, including speakers on the history of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1866. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth’s commemoration is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming and enforcing freedom of enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. – Wikipedia

–Photos by Laurie Bryant

