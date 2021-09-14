Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce seeking Board of Directors applicants

Submission deadline is Sept. 24

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is searching for community leaders who wish to contribute to the success of Paso Robles by helping to guide the chamber toward a vibrant future and are now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 board of directors.

This is an opportunity to join the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in promoting economic vitality, empowering leaders, championing businesses, fostering civic engagement and honoring history.

If selected for a position on the board of directors for the chamber, directors recognize that with this position comes a commitment to support the organization, its programs and policies and to assist in meeting the mission and vision of the chamber.

Directors commit to:

Become familiar with chamber policies, procedures, positions and its bylaws to become an informed representative of the chamber’s board of directors.

Maintain strict confidentiality of all board meetings and other related information one may be privy to in serving on the board.

Attend all board meetings as reasonably possible. (Please note, Article IV section 7 of the by-laws states: A member of the board of directors who shall be absent from three consecutive regular meetings of the Board of Directors shall automatically be dropped from membership on the board, unless confined by illness or other absence approved by a majority vote of those voting at any meeting of the board. A member of the board of directors who shall be absent from six regular meetings of the board during a rolling 12-month period of time shall be automatically dropped from membership on the board.)

Attend the annual board retreat and planning session. Participate in the development, adoption and implementation of the annual program of work.

Promote and participate at other official chamber meetings/functions as reasonably possible including attending a minimum of ten (10) paid events.

Review all board materials/recommendations, in advance of the discussion, to help the board make effective and timely decisions.

Serve on at least one committee, and keep the board informed on its progress and goals when applicable at meetings.

Act as a resource for the board in defining opportunities and/or problems within the membership and business community that need to be brought to the attention of the board.

Represent the chamber in a professional manner at all times and wear issued badge to all functions with appropriate attire for the event.

Commit to bring into the chamber a minimum of two (2) new members per year and alert the chamber staff to new businesses that are potential chamber members.

Perform other such duties as may be reasonably requested from time to time by the chair of the board of directors. Time availability minimum of eight hours per month.

Approximate costs:

a. $125 Annual Dinner Ticket & nine additional paid events ($20-$65 each event) for every year of your term

b. $500 or greater in sponsorship or donations annually

If unable to continue as a director, to provide the chamber with a minimum of thirty (30) days written notice of resignation to the Chamber President/CEO.

To apply, click here. For more information, reach out to chair@pasorobleschamber.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related