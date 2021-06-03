Paso Robles Children’s Museum officially re-opening June 18

Museum is asking for donations to help with re-opening efforts

–The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has been closed for over a year now and they say they “have a big job ahead of us to get everything ready to safely welcome the kiddos back.” The museum plans to fully re-open to the public on June 18.

“We need to update and modify some of our existing exhibits, purchase a few necessities, do some maintenance, and hire new play professionals,” said the museum in a press release. They are now asking for donations to help with reopening efforts.

“We have a very generous donor who will match every donation up to $10,000 and every dollar donated will go directly to the museum and the children and families who play there. This is a great opportunity to make a big impact on play in your community!”

To support the museum's reopening efforts, click here.

