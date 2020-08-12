Paso Robles City Council to review short-term rental ordinance

–The Paso Robles City Council will receive its first annual status review of the Paso Robles Short Term Rental Ordinance at its regular meeting on Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

The review will cover:

Current permit stats – Number of applications received and permitted by zoning districts

Revenues and expenses generated by the program

An overview of the compliance program, including:

Review of complaint trends and operation of the Hotline program

Special requests being made due to COVID-19

The City Council may consider program refinements including:

Short-term rental tracking dashboard with regular reporting updates

Initiating compliance letters for unpermitted rentals

In compliance with the State and County Shelter at Home Orders, and as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act, City Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice.

Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the regular meeting. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

