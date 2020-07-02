Paso Robles City Library announces ‘Grab-and-Go’ reopening

Transactional service to be offered beginning July 6

–The Paso Robles City Library this week announced its reopening for limited ‘Grab-and-Go’ service. Beginning Monday, July 6, the Library will be open for browsing, check out, and limited computer services.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the general public; and Saturday, 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations, and 10 a.m. -4 p.m. for the general public.

In adherence to state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines:

The number of people in the library at one time will be limited.

Face coverings will be required and patrons will be asked to maintain physical distancing while in the library.

No furnishings will be available for in-library reading or study and newspapers and magazines will be unavailable for in-library usage.

Library staff is eager to assist the public with their information and reading needs. However, only quick Grab-and-Go service can be provided at this time:

Library users are encouraged to browse online collections in advance for materials they wish to take home.

Limited computer sessions will be available for up to 20 minutes per user per day. Mobile printing and faxing will be available.

All events and classes will continue to take place online.

Donations cannot be accepted at this time and the Friends of the Library Gift Shop will remain closed.

Curbside Service is still available during open hours for those preferring to place holds and pick up their items in the parking lot. In addition, Paso Robles Library card holders are still encouraged to visit the library’s eLibrary and make use of all the digital resources. For those without a current library account wishing to access digital resources, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System.

For more information, call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

Share this post!

email

Related