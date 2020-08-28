Paso Robles could lose up to $458 million annually if water basin use is reduced, study says

Cal Poly studies the economic impact and potential impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act

–A new study released Aug. 26 by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is projecting the potential economic impact of water reductions in the Paso Robles region resulting from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The study, The Economic Impact on the Local Economy of Irrigated Agriculture in the Paso Robles Area and Potential Impacts of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, performed by Lynn Hamilton, Ph.D. and Michael McCollough, Ph.D. of CalPoly, estimates that reductions to irrigated agriculture could potentially cost the local economy hundreds of millions of dollars and the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

“The analysis provided here indicates that between 12 percent to 32 percent of the total economic value and jobs could be lost in the Paso Subbasin wine industry, and between 10 percent to 26 percent of all SLO County winery economic output and jobs,” the report states. The analysis further shows that between 21 percent and 53 percent of the total value of SLO County wine industry output could be lost in the event of water cutbacks.

