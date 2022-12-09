Local couple celebrates 73 years of marriage – Read their advice

The Tucks say to make a marriage work, remember and stand by your wedding vows, ‘Love is a choice, not just a feeling’

– Residents at Creston Village located at 1919 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles recently helped a special couple celebrate 73 years together.

“We are very delighted to have Mr. Glenn and Mrs. Patsy Tuck as residents of Creston Village. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary here with us,” said Life Enrichment Director Oscar Buenrostro.

“We were married Nov. 18, 1949, in Avenal, California. That was 73 years ago,” Glenn said, “We think we have had a great life together and still do. We are thankful for this.”

When asked what their secret is to maintain such a beautiful relationship, Patsy said, “We always work together to help each other meet our needs and put each other first. It’s always been very important to be honest with one another. It hasn’t always been easy. We have been through many hardships, illnesses, troubles, and disagreements, but we face them together along with the Lord’s help getting us through.”

The Tucks say that the best thing they have shared in their family has been being blessed with five children.

“Now, we have 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild,” says Patsy. “Glenn and I love and cherish the time we have shared with them.”

The Tucks believe that to make a marriage work, you must remember and stand by your wedding vows. Love is a choice, not just a feeling. They shared that it’s important to choose love even in the bad and hard times and to remember that no one is perfect, even you!

“Learn early to be forgiving and patient,” the couple shared. “Trust God and ask him for help.”

The residents and team at Creston Village wish them a happy anniversary,” says Oscar. “And we want to thank them for their amazing advice!”

More information about the senior living community can be found by visiting their website https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/creston-village/.

