Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccine site relocating to train station

Facility to offer COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is relocating its Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccination site from the Paso Robles Public Health clinic to the Paso Robles Train Station starting on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The train station will continue to operate as a COVID-19 testing site.

The train station facility has ample indoor space to observe recently vaccinated community members during the winter weather season.

“This change will help us to better serve our community members in North County during the winter weather season by providing an indoor observation area that is more suitable to our needs,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you live or work in North County, it is convenient to get tested for or vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single location.”

Vaccines are offered:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday:

8:15 am – 11:15 am, 1:15 – 4:15 pm

Friday: 1:15 pm – 4:15 pm

Saturday: 8:15 am – 11:15 am, 1:15 – 4:15 pm

Testing is offered:

Monday-Friday:

7 am – 7 pm (meal breaks 11 – 12, 4 – 5)

For more details on which vaccines will be available, visit www.recoverslo.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx

Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

