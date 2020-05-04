Paso Robles Daily News ranked top local news source by Feedspot

–International news aggregator Feedspot recently ranked the Paso Robles Daily News as this community’s top-ranked news source. Feedspot is a content distributor for popular websites, blogs, RSS feeds, YouTube channels, and social media sites.

Feedspot founder Anuj Agarwal announced his team’s comprehensive analysis on May 1. “I would like to personally congratulate you and your website Paso Robles Daily News,” he said. “It has been selected by our panelists as the top news website in Paso Robles, Calif.

Feedspot has a team of experts whose goal is to discover and rank popular websites based on relevancy, post frequency, social media follower counts and engagements, domain authority, age of a website, Alexa web traffic rank, and other parameters.

“We grateful for this acknowledgment of the hard work our writers and editors bring to the job of gathering and reporting news every day for our community,” said Paso Robles Daily News Publisher Scott Brennan. “Thank you to our 6,200 daily subscribers and hundreds of advertisers for making this online newspaper so successful,” he said. “After working for other media companies for over 10 years as a reporter, city editor, managing editor, and publisher, it was a dream come true to start this newspaper in 2012 and watch it grow.”

Feedspot’s analysis of the top Paso Robles news website

Share this post!

Related