Paso Robles death notices through Feb. 15

–Death notices for Feb. 11-15, from Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kathleen Sullivan, age 65, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Marilyn Brooks, age 63, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

John Bachman, age 77, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Feb. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kimberly Hunter, age 56, a resident of Atascadero passed away on Feb. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Richard Maize, age 88, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Feb. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

