Paso Robles Democratic Club hosting fashion show fundraiser

– Fashion enthusiasts and democracy advocates are invited to a unique event hosted by the Paso Robles Democratic Club. The club is organizing a fashion show fundraiser, aiming to blend fashion with activism to shape the political landscape, on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of democracy by donning attire from any era since the dawn of democracy. From togas to 1920s, 60s, or 70s disco glamour, participants are urged to let their imagination run wild. Alternatively, individuals can showcase their unique politically inspired outfits or sport their favorite Hawaiian shirts.

The event will take place at the Quail Run Clubhouse located at 1400 Quail Run, in Paso Robles.

A suggested donation of $20 per person is encouraged. Donations can be made online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/fashionshow. For those preferring to donate by check, checks should be made out to Paso Robles Democratic Club with “fashion show” written in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1074, Paso Robles, CA 93447.

Share To Social Media