Paso Robles Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony returns Nov. 26

Event begins at 5:30 in Downtown City Park

– Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s 33nd annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony will officially bring holiday décor to downtown Paso Robles on Friday, Nov. 29.

The tradition will find Mrs. Santa Claus and other costumed characters gathering at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 p.m. They will be joined there by townspeople dressed warmly and the group will be lighting the downtown City Park trees. Christmas and holiday lights will illuminate the way to this year’s holiday festivities in Downtown City Park. Bring family and friends, to enjoy live music, speeches, candlelight caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate!

For more information about the event, click here.

