Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony returns Nov. 26
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony returns Nov. 26 

Posted: 7:35 am, October 12, 2021 by News Staff

Event begins at 5:30 in Downtown City Park

Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s 33nd annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony will officially bring holiday décor to downtown Paso Robles on Friday, Nov. 29.

The tradition will find Mrs. Santa Claus and other costumed characters gathering at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 p.m. They will be joined there by townspeople dressed warmly and the group will be lighting the downtown City Park trees. Christmas and holiday lights will illuminate the way to this year’s holiday festivities in Downtown City Park. Bring family and friends, to enjoy live music, speeches, candlelight caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate!

For more information about the event, click here.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.