Paso Robles DUI stop uncovers loaded, stolen firearm

Reef Sepulveda, a 19-year-old resident of Atascadero, arrested

– A Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep at approximately 2:36 a.m. on Sunday for driving without headlights on, a vehicle code violation. The stop took place at Ardmore and Golden Hill.

The driver, Reef Sepulveda, a 19-year-old resident of Atascadero, was contacted by officers. Sepulveda exhibited objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication, leading to his arrest for DUI. Upon his arrest, Sepulveda was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, reported stolen from Paso Robles in 2022.

Sepulveda faces charges of DUI and knowingly possessing a stolen firearm. He was booked into custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, and individuals with additional information are urged to contact the PRPD.

