Paso Robles Elks Lodge hosts fundraiser for The Crimson Closet

The Adult Prom was James Bond themed

– The Paso Robles Elks Lodge No. 2364 held an Adult Prom on April 1 with proceeds going to the Paso Robles High School student run project The Crimson Closet, a program with community donated clothing, such as prom clothing, for students.

“I thought it would be great if we [Elks] hosted an adult prom to raise money for the high school’s prom. Then when I learned that my longtime friend/fellow classmate, BreAnne Cerda, was in charge of the program, I knew it had to be done,” said First Lady Adriane Landreth in a press release.

Adults of all ages gathered at the James Bond themed prom where a red carpet led into the building; there were drinks from Hope Family Wines, a dessert bar, music from DJ Swift of Crush Events, a photo booth, and much more. The Exalter Ruler Carson Landreth adds that “the event was a huge success. We have received nothing but rave reviews.”

The Crimson Closet was started recently by PRHS juniors Ava Cox, Audrey Dawes, and Campbell Sinton as a SkillsUSA project under the guidance of Cerda, a PRHS business teacher. Donations can be dropped off in a bin at the Paso Robles High School front office.

The crowning of the Prom King and Queen also took place with engaged couple and Paso Robles High School principal Anthony Overton and Cerda being celebrated.