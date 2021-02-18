Paso Robles Event Center launching new Mid-State Fair Market outdoor shopping experience

–The Paso Robles Event Center on Thursday announced the Mid-State Fair Market, a monthly outdoor shopping experience beginning in March 2021.

The Mid-State Fair Market is a one-day opportunity to find antiques, new and used items, plus handmade items from local artisans and crafters. Featured vendors will have apparel, beauty products, and items for your home, garden, or kitchen. Admission is free.

Mid-State Fair Market will take place Friday, March 19, April 16, May 14, and June 18, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. It will be located in the Oak Tree Lot on Riverside Ave. at the Paso Robles Event Center. In the event of rain or severe weather, event may be canceled. Please check the fair’s Facebook page for any updates before attending.

To become a vendor, please visit MidStateFair.com. Commercial vendor spaces are $25 and do not include utilities. All current San Luis Obispo County health and safety regulations must be adhered to.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1. Connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or keep up to date by texting FAIR to 888111.

