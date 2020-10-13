Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services releases ‘Wildfire Preparedness Plan’ 

Posted: 6:47 am, October 13, 2020 by News Staff

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind all residents about the importance of being prepared in the event of a wildfire. To better assist the community in being prepared, they have created the Wildfire Preparedness Plan. Click here to view the plan.

During the fall months, the Central Coast and Southern California regions experience an excessive increase in critical fire conditions. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services encourages all residents to do the following:

• Create defensible space around their residence
• Create a Family Disaster Plan
• Be ready to evacuate early if the need arises
• Sign-up for Reverse 911

“Prior preparations are invaluable during wildfires,” states Randy Harris, a Battalion Chief and the City’s Fire Marshal. “During critical fire weather, an advancing wildfire can spread so fast that residents get little to no advanced warning. Please use the linked Ready, Set, Go guidance to help prepare you and your property for a wildfire.”

For more information, visit the Fire and Emergency Services Page at prcity.com.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
