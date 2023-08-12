Paso Robles Fire Department awarded over $400,000 for fire prevention efforts

Cal Fire announces fire prevention grant recipients

– Cal Fire has announced the successful Fire Prevention Grant Awardees for the 2022/2023 grant cycle on July 27, 2023. The awards total $4,349,626.70 to four different grantees in San Luis Obispo County.

Statewide, $113 million grant dollars were awarded for fuel reduction. For more information, visit the Wildfire Prevention Grants Website.

Grants were awarded as following:

