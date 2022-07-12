Paso Robles firefighters respond to backyard blaze
Fire in backyard contained by firefighters in about 10 minutes
– On Monday at about 12:25 p.m. Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to the 300 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for a possible structure fire.
Paso Robles Police Officers were first on scene and advised that the fire was spreading in a residential backyard area at the location.
The fire in the backyard was contained by firefighters in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Paso Robles fire engines 8191, 8163, and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.
-Report by Anthony Reed
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Top Stories