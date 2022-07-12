Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 12, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Paso Robles firefighters respond to backyard blaze
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles firefighters respond to backyard blaze 

Posted: 6:30 am, July 12, 2022 by News Staff

fire damage

Fire in backyard contained by firefighters in about 10 minutes

– On Monday at about 12:25 p.m. Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to the 300 block of Scott Street in Paso Robles for a possible structure fire.

Paso Robles Police Officers were first on scene and advised that the fire was spreading in a residential backyard area at the location.

The fire in the backyard was contained by firefighters in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

fire in back yard pas robles

Paso Robles fire engines 8191, 8163, and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.

-Report by Anthony Reed

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.