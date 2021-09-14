Paso Robles Friends of the Library opening second location

BackRoom Bookstore is opening on Thursday, Sept. 16

–The Paso Robles Friends of the Library is opening a second location on Thursday at the Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street. The new Paso Robles Friends of the Library BackRoom Bookstore is the solution to the huge surfeit of books that the organization received when it held two book donation days in July. The library and the friends organization had not been able to accept book donations during the pandemic and there was a pent up backlog of books people were waiting to donate. Cars and trucks filled with boxes of books lined up to unload their donations. The response was overwhelming.

The friends organization now has far more than it can possibly sell out of its small store in the library lobby. As it is still unable to hold its biannual book sales due to COVID-19, the challenge was to find more space to display and sell books to benefit the library. The Gatherings Emporium whose motto is “paying it forward” has generously provided the solution in the form of a large room at the back of their store.

Opening on Thursday, Sept. 16, The BackRoom Store is filled with books galore on every subject–fiction, nonfiction, hardback, paperback and many, many books for children at low, low prices. Proceeds will benefit both the Paso Robles Library and the non-profits supported by The Gatherings Emporium.

