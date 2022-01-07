Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 8, 2022
Paso Robles girls basketball team beats Monterey Thursday 

Jacey Shoots a 3-pointer

Jacey Loewen shoots a 3-pointer.

Next up the Bearcats will host Nipomo next Tuesday

– The Paso Robles High School girls basketball team beat Monterey High School in non-conference game Thursday afternoon at Gil Asa Gym. The Bearcats jumped out to an early lead, and dominated the game against the smaller Toreadores. Bearcat seniors Jenelle and Jacey Loewen penetrated the Monterey defense. They passed well inside and dominated the boards. A balanced attack gave the Bearcats a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Bearcats led 33-13.

The Bearcats exploited their superior size with excellent passing. They shot 39-percent from the field, but only 18-percent from 3-point range. They out-rebounded Monterey 52-30. The Bearcats had 18 assists to only 8 for the Toreadores. Paso Robles ultimately won 60-31, to improve to 14-7 for the season. Monterey falls to 4-4.

The Bearcats host Nipomo on Tuesday at Gil Asa Gym.

