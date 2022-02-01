Paso Robles girls basketball team to play St. Joseph

North County high school sports update

Girls basketball

– The Paso Robles High School girls basketball team will play Wednesday night at St. Joseph in San Luis Obispo.

The Atascadero High School girls basketball team is at San Luis Obispo Tuesday night. The Templeton High School girls basketball team will host Pioneer Valley.

Boys basketball

The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team will host Mission Prep Tuesday at Gil Asa Gym. The Atascadero High School boys basketball team will host St. Joseph, which is 21-2 this season.

Templeton boys travel to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley.

All basketball games will begin at 6:30.

Soccer

The Paso Robles High School girls soccer team will host Atascadero Tuesday night. The Atascadero High School boys soccer team will host Orcutt Academy. The Greyhound girls play at Paso Robles War Memorial Stadium.

Templeton High School boys are at Pioneer Valley. The Templeton girls host Pioneer Valley.

The Paso Robles High School boys host Pioneer Valley Wednesday night.

The soccer games start at 6.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement