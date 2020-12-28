Paso Robles News|Monday, December 28, 2020
Paso Robles Girls Softball League taking registrations 

t-ball
–The Paso Robles Girls Softball League is now taking registrations for the 2021 season.

Registration will be open on Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles, or print the registration form online at prgsl.org.

Evaluations are happening on Jan. 16. The cost of joining the league is $60. There is a $5 credit card fee and a $1 online registration fee. Payment will be due at the time of registration. No discounts are offered at this time. For questions, email president@prgsl.org.



