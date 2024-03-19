Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Mark Boatman

Sport: Varsity Golf

Year: Senior

Comment: Mark posted a personal best 70 (2 under par) at our league tournament in Santa Ynez on Monday. It was the top score in the league and led the Bearcats to a third-place finish. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach James Steaffens

Bearcat: Tiffani Santoro

Sport: Varsity Girls Swim

Year: Senior

Comment: Tiffani had a great first league meet against Atascadero. She swam two events that are not her specialty and raced hard to earn 2nd place in the 200IM and 100 Back. She also had a personal best split of 26.69 in her anchor leg of the 1st place 4×50 freestyle relay team. She helped our Bearcats secure the first league win. – Paso Robles Bearcats Varsity Girls Swim Coach Kelly Bellew

Bearcat: Xander Hermanson

Sport: Varsity Golf

Year: Senior

Comment: Xander has been a versatile contributor, playing six defensive positions, including pitcher. His role as lead-off hitter has jump-started the Bearcats offense, including a 7-1 vs. Templeton. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Dan Payne

