Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Bearcat: Ava Friedling

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Year: Junior

Comment: Paso Robles Beach Volleyball athlete of of the week is Ava Friedling. I am choosing Ava this week because her leadership skills and responsibility reach far beyond so many young people. Outside of keeping her grades above perfect she is kind and also responsible for the entire team. She is always the first one to make sure everybody has all the information and fully understands what is going on. She works extremely hard and holds herself to a higher standard. While she is extremely self aware I feel that her awareness of others and how they may feel is something that we could all learn from. I have coached Ava for 3 years now and she will always hold a special place with me as I feel that she has helped raise my awareness to others by her shining example of how to be a truly great person. On the court she has drive, awareness and never ever gives up. I am very excited I get to coach her for one more amazing year. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vickie Luna

