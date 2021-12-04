Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week 

Bearcat: Jacey Loewen

Sport: Women’s Basketball

Year: Class of 2022

Coach’s comment: Senior forward Jacey Loewen helped lead the Bearcats to a 49 to 35 win over the Pioneer Valley Panthers with 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team in both categories. – Coach Mark Martinez

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

