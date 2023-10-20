Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Elie Chavez

Sport: Varsity Women’s Volleyball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: PRHS Women’s Volleyball had a wildly competitive game against Templeton for our Senior Night and Senior, Elie Chavez had an amazing showing and wow’d the home crowd with her dig’s, serves and amazing court coverage. Elie’s never give up and work hard attitude has been a great asset to our team this year! Her amazing attitude shines through on the toughest times and we are blessed to have her.

– Paso Robles High School Coach Vickie Werling

Bearcat: Matthias Willis

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Excellent citizenship and role model. Graded outstanding effort vs Sant Ynez. Quiet leadership and work habits. – Paso Robles High School Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

