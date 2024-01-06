Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Kyndrea Erraqui

Sport: Varsity Boys Basketball

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Kyndrea had an outstanding weekend of basketball. She won the “All Tournament MVP.” Kyndrea had 16pts Thursday, 10pts Friday, and 8pts Saturday. She also had many steals, assists, and rebounds. Super proud of you Kyndrea and keep balling out! – Paso Robles High School Coach Jayden

Bearcat: Riley Milder

Sport: Women’s Basketball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Riley was instrumental in the Lady Bearcats Capturing the Tournament Championship at the Arvin Holiday Classic over Christmas Break. In the first game vs Golden Valley Bakersfield she scored 21 points and followed that with 19 points vs Lancaster. In the championship game she scored 16 to help the lady Bearcats to a 43-36 victory over North Bakersfield for the Tournament Championship. – Paso Robles High School Coach Martinez

Bearcat: Josh Willis

Sport: Men’s Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Coach’s comment: Josh Willis is a sophomore and recently placed 7th at the Pat Lovell Holiday Classic. Josh is starting to see the big picture and has been really stepping it up in competition and in the practice room. He has a lot of heart and is a great leader. – Paso Robles High School Coach Ybarra

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, show improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact beth@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

