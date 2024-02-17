Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Dominic Marquez

Sport: Boy’s Wrestling

Year: Senior

Comment: Dominic is going into his final postseason as a Bearcat posting a 37 and 6 record. Currently ranked in the top 20 in the state. – Paso Robles Bearcats Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

Bearcat: Makara Bean

Sport: Women’s soccer

Year: Senior

Comment: Our comeback kid of the year is Makara Bean. After missing out on playing her junior year due to an ACL injury, she rehabbed hard to get back into soccer shape to make the team, and continued to work hard throughout the season. Makara’s perseverance paid off, as she scored her first goal of the season – our team’s last goal of the regular season – on Senior Night to cap a 4-0 win against 2nd place Lompoc and seal an undefeated record in league and the first league championship ever for Bearcat Women’s Soccer. Our bench and our fans went wild cheering for her. What a moment and what an inspiration! – Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer Coach Steve Pugh

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

Share To Social Media