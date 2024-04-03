Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Drais Thai

Sport: Swim and Dive

Year: Junior

Comment: Drais finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 100 breast vs SLO on Wednesday. Drais has shown much improvement this season already swimming times faster than the end of season last year. Nice job Drais! – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Collin Moore

Bearcat: Gavin Gatoloia

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

Comment: Gavin had six hits in one week. He has made a big impact with his five skills and a high commitment at both the team and individual performance levels.– Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Dan Payne

Bearcat: Edelyn Sweeney

Sport: Varsity Swim Team

Year: Sophomore

Comment: Edelyn is having a great varsity season dropping time on her events every week. In our meet against SLO, she dropped 2 seconds in the 200 free and 1.5 seconds in the 100 free. She also had the fastest split in the 4×100 relay for our team. Personal best times for both individual events..– Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Kelly Bellew

