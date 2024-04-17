Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Maddie Paz

Sport: Softball

Year: Freshman

Comment: Maddie continued her great timely hitting with 4 runs batted in. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Paul

Bearcat: Izz Murphy

Sport: Varsity Stunt

Year: Junior

Comment: Izzy had great defense in our games last week, throwing girls out at the plate from right field and some big catches. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Paul

Bearcat: Robert Clark

Sport: Swim

Year: Senior

Comment: Robert has been very consistent this season with strong swims in his respective events throughout the season. Robert won both the 200 and 500 free in our dual meet against Righetti and has put up strong splits on both the 200 and 400 Freestyle relays this year. We’re looking forward to seeing how fast he goes at League next week. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Collin Moore

