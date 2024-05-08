Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Bearcat: Mackenzie Ruppe

Sport: Swim

Year: Senior

Comment: Mackenzie Ruppe has been at the top of her game these past two weeks. She scored 46 points at our league Finals meet placing 4th in the Medely relay, 4th in the 100 Freestyle, 3rd in the 100 Breastroke, and 4th in the 400 Free Relay. At CIF she was part of our 13th place 400 Free Relay, our 14th place Medley Relay and 8th place in the 100 Breastroke. She also set a personal record in the prelims of the 100 Freestyle with a time 55.45. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Kelley Bellew

Bearcat: Cecelia Hepburn and Janely Rendon

Sport: Stunt

Year: Sophomores

Comment: Cece and Janely have been incredible athletes this season and have shown their dedication to this varsity sport. We played in our CIF Central Section tournament this last weekend and these girls put their all into our final games. Cece and Janely both scored 83 power points in our CIF games and over 500 points throughout the season. Their hard work helped the Bearcat Stunt team to our CIF Central Section Victory. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Vanessa Espinoza

Bearcat: Peyton Bedrosian

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Senior

Comment: At the CCAA Mountain League Championships last week Peyton set a new meet record in Pole Vault jumping 12’6″ as well as winning the League Title. Peyton will travel to Sanger this Friday to compete at the CIF Central Section Division 1 Championships with 11 other Bearcats. Peyton is ranked 1st in the Central Section. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Codie Wilshusen

Bearcat: Brielle Burt

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Comment: She had two home runs and six RBIs in our two games last week. Her first one of the week, which was a three-run HR, helped spark a 13-10 comeback win over Arroyo Grande. The second got us back into the game against St.Joseph HS. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Paul Miller

Bearcat: Justin Wilshusen

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Sophomore

Comment: At the CCAA Mountain League Championships last week Justin placed 2nd in Pole Vault with a jump of 13’6″ and was also a member of both the 4×100 and 4×400 teams. Justin will travel to Sanger this Friday to compete at the CIF Central Section Division 1 Championships with 11 other Bearcats. Justin is ranked 2nd in the Central Section. – Paso Robles Bearcats Coach Codie Wilshusen

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO County with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle and Country Waste and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, service@prwaste.com (805) 238-2381.

Placer Title Company is the expert you need and the partner you can trust for real estate title and escrow services anywhere in California. When selling, buying, or refinancing please request Placer Title Company. 722 10th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, placertitle.com, (805) 226-4281.

Solarponics’ mission is to help Central Coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the Central Coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

