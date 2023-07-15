Paso Robles High School athletics implements cashless ticketing system

Effective immediately, all ticket sales for sporting events will be conducted through the online platform GoFan

– In an effort to enhance convenience, speed up entry, and improve safety, Paso Robles High School Athletics has announced its transition to a cashless ticketing system for the upcoming school year. Effective immediately, all ticket sales for sporting events will be conducted through the online platform GoFan, or fans can opt to purchase a season pass in advance.

The decision to adopt a cashless approach stems from various factors. Firstly, the new system will provide fans with a more convenient method of purchasing tickets, eliminating the need to carry cash or change. By utilizing their smartphones or credit cards, patrons can easily make payments at the event.

Secondly, online ticketing will expedite the entry process into sporting events. Gone are the days of waiting for ticket takers to provide change to those ahead in line. Attendees can present the digital ticket at the gate, have it verified by event staff, and enjoy the game. For those who prefer to plan ahead, tickets can be purchased minutes or days in advance.

Furthermore, the transition to a cashless system will enhance the safety and security of events, according to the high school. With reduced cash on hand, the risk of theft or counterfeiting will be significantly diminished.

Here’s how to navigate the new cashless system:

Download the GoFan app in advance to purchase tickets. Alternatively, credit card payments can be made at the gate without downloading any app. For those who prefer cash transactions, single-game or full-season passes can be purchased at the Paso Robles High School Athletics Office, using either cash or a credit card.

Additionally, the PRHS Athletic Department will continue to offer reserved seating for home football games, including six home games this season. Priced at $65, the reserved seating package provides gate admission and a designated seat for all regular-season home football games. Those who had purchased reserved seating in 2022 can reacquire their seats for the upcoming season. Limited parking spaces in the covered solar lot at Flamson Middle School are also available for $60.

For sports enthusiasts desiring access to all Fall, Winter, and Spring home sporting events, an all-sports season pass can be obtained for $120. Additionally, each Bearcat Boosters membership package will include a discount card worth $20 off a season pass. For inquiries regarding Booster membership, contact Bridgette Griewank at pasoroblesbearcatboosters@gmail.com.

Pass holders are encouraged to purchase online in order to bypass lines. Passes, reserved football seats, and single-game tickets can be obtained at the athletic office from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternatively, arrangements can be made with Amanda Thompson at arthompson@pasoschools.org for passes to be mailed.

For any further inquiries, the athletic office can be reached at (805) 769-1570.

