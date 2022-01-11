Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Paso Robles High School basketball teams face Nipomo tonight 

January 11, 2022

bearcats sports

– High school basketball is in full swing Tuesday night in the North County. The Paso Robles High School boys team will play at Nipomo, while the Paso Robles girls host Nipomo at 6:30 at Gil Asa Gym.

The Templeton girls host Atascadero Tuesday night. Templeton boys play at Orcutt Academy.

The Atascadero boys host Righetti at 6:30. The Greyhounds are 10-5 for the season. The Warriors are 9-6.

All of the games begin at 6:30.

