Paso Robles High School boys basketball team loses to Nipomo

North County high school sports update

Basketball

– The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team lost to Nipomo High School 79-59 at Gil Asa Gym Friday night. The Bearcats played even with the Titans in the first quarter (15-14), but Nipomo pulled away in the second to take a nine-point halftime lead (34-25).

The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost at Nipomo 66-46.

The Atascadero High School boys basketball team beat Righetti in Santa Maria 95-87.

Soccer

In soccer, the Templeton High School boys soccer team lost at Morro Bay, 4-1. The Templeton girls soccer team beat Morro Bay High School 2-1.

Atascadero boys soccer team beat Nipomo 3-0. The Atascadero girls soccer team beat Righetti High School on penalty kicks. The teams tied in regulation 0-0.

