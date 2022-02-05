Paso Robles High School boys basketball team loses to Nipomo
North County high school sports update
Basketball
– The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team lost to Nipomo High School 79-59 at Gil Asa Gym Friday night. The Bearcats played even with the Titans in the first quarter (15-14), but Nipomo pulled away in the second to take a nine-point halftime lead (34-25).
The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost at Nipomo 66-46.
The Atascadero High School boys basketball team beat Righetti in Santa Maria 95-87.
Soccer
In soccer, the Templeton High School boys soccer team lost at Morro Bay, 4-1. The Templeton girls soccer team beat Morro Bay High School 2-1.
Atascadero boys soccer team beat Nipomo 3-0. The Atascadero girls soccer team beat Righetti High School on penalty kicks. The teams tied in regulation 0-0.