Paso Robles High School wrestler Shane Vaughn wins Dinuba Invitational

Paso Robles High School places fourth overall out of 35 competing schools

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team competed at Dinuba High School at the Dinuba Invitationals over the weekend. Shane Vaughn, 122 lbs, was the overall tournament winner. Dominic Marquez, 115 lbs, won 2nd place, Joe Ciccarelli, 160 lbs placed 2nd and Christian Davidson placed 2nd in their respective weight classes. Leo Kemp, 220 lbs, got fourth place in his weight class. Gabriel Ahumada placed 7th at 182 pounds. Overall, Paso Robles High School placed fourth out of 35 schools.

Coach Nate Ybarra said that the team members have been putting in, “Lots and lots of hard work and dedication, and it’s going to pay off at the end of the year.” He says he is anticipating six state qualifiers this year.

Click here to see full tournament results.

