Paso Robles High School wrestlers qualify for state tournament 

Posted: 7:00 am, February 22, 2023 by News Staff
Christian Davidson paso robles high school wrestling

Christian Davidson.

‘Both wrestlers have what it takes to make the finals and to be state champions,’ says coach

– The Paso Robles High School boys wrestling team qualified two athletes this weekend for the state tournament. Senior Christian Davidson placed 3rd in the Central Section at 197 pounds. Junior Dominic Marquez placed 4th in the Central Section at 115 pounds. Marquez ranked 14 in the state and Davidson ranked 15 in the state will now compete with the remaining 40 wrestlers in California.

“Both wrestlers have what it takes to make the finals and to be state champions,” says Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra.

Dominic Marquez paso robles high school wrestling

Dominic Marquez

