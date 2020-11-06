Paso Robles News|Friday, November 6, 2020
Paso Robles Historical Museum re-opens at the Carnegie Library 

Posted: 7:39 am, November 6, 2020

–The Paso Robles Historical Museum reopens Friday in Downtown City Park for the first time since March.

According to volunteer Nancy Tweedie, the museum will be open in the old Carnegie Library Thursday through Monday.

The library building was built in 1906. When the new library was built across the street, the Paso Robles Historical Society moved into the old library building.

There are a few changes underway in the museum. The staff and volunteers are developing a larger display to show the history of wine-making in the Paso Robles area. The gift shop is gone, so there will be more room for artifacts, photos, and displays related to viticulture and its history around Paso Robles.

Dale Hiner currently has a display of coins and artifacts he’s discovered with his metal detector. They include a silver coin dated 1792, minted in Mexico City. Hiner found it on a ranch in San Miguel. He also found an unused cannonball that dates back to the 17th Century. He found it under 17 inches of earth near the San Miguel Mission.

Both the museum and the research library downstairs will be open from 11-3 Thursday through Monday.



