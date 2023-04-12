Paso Robles hosts wrestling tournament over the weekend

– The Lewis Middle School and Flamson Middle School wrestling teams hosted the second annual Bearcat Invite over the weekend at Paso Robles High School, which included eight middle schools from across the state. El Sausal middle school from Salinas, La Paz Middle School from Salinas, McKenzie Middle School from Guadalupe, Atascadero Middle School, Los Osos Middle School, Mesa Middle School, and Flamson and Lewis middle schools were invited to the tournament.

This year’s competition was fierce, with many boys and girls showcasing their skills on the mat, according to Coach Nate Ybarra. The middle school wrestlers demonstrated their heart and dedication to being champions both on and off the mat, and Paso Robles Middle School wrestling continues to be a competitive program, said Ybarra.

The team has several other dual meets left this season, including the championship, and the community is looking forward to seeing their hard work and dedication pay off in the near future.

Share To Social Media