Paso Robles Housing Authority seeking commissioners

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 21

– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill one vacancy for a board commissioner and one tenant board commissioner on the Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners consists of seven members appointed by the Paso Robles City Council. Commissioner applicants must be residents of either the City of Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County and must be a tenant of a property owned or managed by the housing authority, and over 62 years of age.

The housing authority is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles, and advises public housing management and determines policy, procedures and direction of the housing authority. The board of commissioners meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at 901 30th Street.

Applications may be obtained at City Hall (1000 Spring Street) or at the Housing Authority (901 30th Street). Applications may also be downloaded from the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/15289/Advisory-Body-Application-PDF or type “advisory application” in the site search box on the city website.

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street.

Applications may be brought to the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office or mailed, but they must be received by the deadline.

For additional information, call the city clerk at (805) 237-3960 or the planning department at (805) 237-3970, or David Cooke, executive director of the housing authority, at (805) 238-4015 or dcooke@pasoroblesha.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related