Paso Robles Library Book Group reads ‘Dogtripping’ in June

Discussion hosted Wednesday, June 15

– On Wednesday, June 15, from 6-7 p.m., in the Paso Robles Library Conference Room, the public is invited to participate in a discussion of Dogtripping by David Rosenfelt, a warm and funny account of a cross-country move with many, many dogs.

About the book:

When mystery writer David Rosenfelt and his family moved from Southern California to Maine to begin a dog-rescue foundation, they thought they had prepared for everything. But traveling with 25 dogs turned out to be a bigger ordeal than he anticipated. Rosenfelt recounts the adventure of moving his animal companions across the United States with humor and warmth and tells the tale of how he and his wife became passionate foster parents for rescue dogs, culminating in the creation of the Tara Foundation and successfully placing several thousand dogs with loving families. The ultimate road trip – with dogs!—to kick off the summer.

The title is available in various formats in the catalog. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

Advertisement

Related