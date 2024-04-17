Paso Robles library hosting ‘Spring Story Stroll’

Learn ‘The ABCs of SLO County’ at free event

– The Paso Robles City Library will host a Spring Story Stroll event on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Downtown City Park.

Participants are invited to gather at 10 a.m. for an interactive story experience. Following the reading, families can embark on a leisurely stroll around the park’s sidewalks while engaging with “The ABCs of SLO County” by Jennifer Kirn. The activity involves using the book’s pages to complete challenges and earn a prize.

Complimentary snacks will be provided upon completion of the activity. The event is free and open to all members of the community.

