Paso Robles Library offers online employment assistance resources

–The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to announce a new addition to its eLibrary: an unemployment benefits navigator component to the JobNow platform. This tool is for library patrons struggling to file for unemployment benefits.

JobNow, along with VetNow, offers learning, career, and veteran support tools as well as in-person support, such as live job coaching, live veteran benefits eligibility, and live tutoring. Users receive real-time instruction via a proprietary online classroom, a comprehensive lesson library, and targeted diagnostic tests. Live support is available Mon-Thu 3-8:59 p.m.

Brainfuse, the creator of JobNow and VetNow and one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers, offers tutoring and homework help services in Spanish for all subjects offered in English.

At this time, the Paso Robles Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

