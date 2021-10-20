Paso Robles Library unveils new catalog

Comprehensive user-friendly format offers improved experience

–On Nov. 1, the Paso Robles City Library will launch a new online library catalog, allowing users to find materials in Black Gold shared collections more efficiently.

With the new catalog, various types of materials including print, audiovisual and downloadable will be grouped together, making all copies of items easier to find. Handy links will be available for accessing popular collections such as Battle of the Books and Book Group Kit titles. Users can “Explore More” with access to downloadable informational databases and digital archives. A simple click of the mouse will allow users to sign up for the library’s popular classes and events on the website calendar.

Additional enhancements will allow users to see everything they have checked out or put on hold including downloadable materials; give starred reviews for their favorite read; build a search history or reading list; receive reading recommendations for new titles; and search in either an English or Spanish version of the catalog.

“The library is always looking for ways to improve community access to information. This new catalog release has many great ways to effectively find the materials people need!” stated Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

