Paso Robles Library updates Hoopla Digital service

Platform allows access to thousands of digital resources

–With the recent implementation of expanded services in libraries, such as curbside delivery, Hoopla Digital has returned to its pre-COVID borrowing limit of five items per month.

collection of over 750,000 items.

For those without a current library account wishing to access hoopla and other digital resources offered by the Paso Robles City Library, eCards are available (for ages 13 and up) through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. Visit https://www.blackgold.org for eCard information and registration.

Library staff is on-site Monday-Friday, 10 am -7 pm and Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm. to answer questions and assist with Curbside Delivery; call 805-237-3870. For information about the reopening of the Library, check for updates at prcity.com/library, Facebook, and Instagram.

Hoopla Digital is a service offered by Paso Robles City Library that allows cardholders to borrow five movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows per month from a

With no waiting, titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.

