Paso Robles Main Street Association re-accredited in national program

Local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards accredited by Main Street America

– The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to “recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the ‘Main Street Approach.'”

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the main street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a main street program spent to support its operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into local communities.

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s performance is annually evaluated by National Main Street Association, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

“This important accreditation means our community is benefiting by, and shares, valuable resources, experiences, and insights on successful downtowns throughout our nation,” said Downtown Paso Robles Main Street’s President Jeffry Wiesinger, “This union provides us with cutting-edge information and proven innovations.”

Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.

