Paso Robles man arrested after police pursuit

Jacob Hamby, 36, booked into SLO County Jail on various charges

– On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby, 36, Paso Robles, reportedly started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window, police say. As officers began a pursuit, Hamby stopped his car to let out two passengers. Both were contacted. One of the passengers, Julian Gomez, 32, Santa Margarita, was arrested for warrants. Due to Hamby’s driving, the pursuit was terminated.

Shortly after, an off-duty motor officer saw Hamby eastbound on Highway 46, outside of Paso Robles city limits. Police detectives were in the area and located Hamby near Cholame. Detectives followed Hamby and called for a marked unit from the California Highway Patrol to assist with a traffic stop. The CHP met trailing detectives from PRPD and Hamby’s vehicle was stopped due to a successful spike strip deployment. Hamby finally gave up and was arrested in McKittrick (Kern County).

Hamby was booked in SLO County Jail on outstanding warrants, evading, possession of stolen property, and numerous weapons charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

