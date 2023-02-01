Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Paso Robles man arrested on child molestation charges 

February 1, 2023

Investigation is ongoing

– On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Paso Robles Police Department learned of an ongoing molestation of a child, which has occurred over the past four years.

Officers located the suspect, Pablo Murillo Gonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles in the 500 block of Oak Street. Upon contact, the suspect tried to flee from detectives, but he was immediately apprehended.

Gonzalez was arrested for child molestation and was subsequently booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail after we secured a bail enhancement of $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the department at (805) 237-6464.

 

