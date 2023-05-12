Paso Robles man convicted of robbery, carjacking, reckless evasion

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County Jury has convicted 31-year-old Richard Quntan Garcia of Paso Robles of attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and reckless evasion of a peace officer. The jury also found that Garcia displayed a handgun in the attempted robbery and shot a handgun during the completed robbery. Garcia was also convicted of three misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine.

In a separate hearing, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Timothy Covello found that Garcia has suffered prior convictions for assault with a firearm for the benefit of a criminal street gang and assault with a firearm, both ‘strikes’ under California’s Three Strikes Law.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence of a multi-day crime spree perpetrated by Garcia. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, Garcia entered Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles and demanded money from a 15-year-old employee while pointing a handgun about six inches from the employee’s face. Another employee quickly contacted law enforcement and Garcia fled the restaurant without obtaining any money.

Three hours later, in the early morning of Nov. 25, Garcia entered the Chevron Gas Station located in the 1800 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles. Again, Garcia was armed with a handgun. He demanded money from the employee and fired a gunshot over the employee’s shoulder and into the ceiling. The employee turned over money from the store’s cash register and Garcia fled in a dark BMW sedan.

One hour after the Chevron robbery, Paso Robles Police located a dark gray BMW. When the officer was positioned to stop the BMW, it fled and a fifteen-mile, high-speed pursuit ensued along rural Nacimiento Lake Drive. The pursuit ended near Lake Nacimiento Resort, where Garcia fled on foot. He was not caught at that time.

Three days later, on November 28, Garcia carjacked a female victim outside of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Creston in Paso Robles. The victim was seated in her car when Garcia opened her driver-side door and ordered her out. The victim saw an item in Garcia’s hand she believed may have been a gun or a knife. The victim ran from her vehicle. Garcia got in and drove off. The car was located, abandoned about three and a half hours later.

The next day, on November 29, Garcia was spotted by Paso Robles Police officers in the area of the carjacking. Garcia ran but was arrested after a half-mile foot pursuit. Methamphetamine was located in his pocket.

“There is no place for violent crime in our community. The District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use every tool available to hold violent criminals accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth. “While thankful that no one suffered physical injury during this crime spree, we acknowledge the significant trauma experienced by the robbery and carjacking victims. A debt of gratitude to the jury for carefully evaluating the evidence necessary to bring Mr. Garcia to justice.”

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Timothy Covello presiding. Garcia faces a maximum prison sentence of 82 years to life plus 51 years.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Taskforce, California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services, District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and District Attorney’s Central Coast Cyber-Forensic Laboratory. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Scott Hunter who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Felony Trial Team.

