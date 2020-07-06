Paso Robles man dies in car accident near Buellton

–A Paso Robles man died in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Highway 101 near Buellton, according to a report by KSBY.

The accident occurred at about 10:08 p.m. on Highway 101 North. The man was driving a gray Ford F-250 at an unknown rate of speed, when, for an unknown reason, the man abruptly turned his vehicle to the left, causing him to lose control of his car.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No further information is available at this time.

